Richmond home under renovation condemned after overnight fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond home under renovation has been condemned after a fire broke out near the first floor fireplace Wednesday.

At approximately 10:30 p.m.,the Richmond Fire Department responded to a report of a vacant house fire along the 3200 block of North Avenue near Providence Park.

On scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews forced entry through the front door and encountered flames near the fireplace on the first floor and in the basement, according to RFD.

The fire was contained and marked under control at 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the house has been condemned.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire originated near the fireplace and had been smoldering for several hours. The cause of the fire is classified as undetermined.

RFD said building inspectors condemned the home last night.