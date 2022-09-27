RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a woman’s porch in South Barton Heights was hit three times, Richmond’s Department of Public Works installed rumble strips and repainted the lanes to slow drivers down.

Marilyn Joyner has lived in her home for over 20 years. Since then her front porch was hit three times, the first 20 years ago and twice in the past eight months. She and her neighbors say speeding is to blame.

“Monteiro Street is just like a speedway,” Joyner said.

A spokesperson for Richmond’s Department of Public Works told 8News in January that they had installed regulatory signs, warning signs and pavement markings along Monteiro Street. However, these efforts did not stop Joyner’s home from getting hit for the third time on Sept. 11, 2022.

Since then the community has urged the city to make a change that would help keep residents safe.

8News spoke with Richmond’s 6th District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson after her home was hit for the 3rd time. She says speeding is an issue throughout the city of Richmond and they are working to curb the issue.

Since then, the city has placed rumble strips on the road and repainted the lanes to make them brighter for drivers, but Joyner says that’s not enough.

“It’s a Band-Aid. It’s something to try to keep us quiet. I haven’t kept quiet for 20 years and this has really, really upset me so badly, and has mentally and emotionally impacted my health,” Joyner said.

Joyner said she wants the city to see the safety concerns for themselves to make a permanent change.

“Sit out here, come out here in the middle of the night and see what’s going on, how these people come across this bridge,” she said.

As of now, there is no word on when the city will install a permanent solution.