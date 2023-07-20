RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person is now dead after being shot and killed in Richmond’s Fairfield Court neighborhood.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards confirmed the deadly shooting during a live broadcast of the Richmond Police Department’s quarterly crime briefing at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

Richmond officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2100 block of Newbourne Street at 7:21 a.m. Thursday morning.

Edwards confirmed a homicide investigation is underway.

