RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person is now dead after being shot and killed in Richmond’s Fairfield Court neighborhood.
Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards confirmed the deadly shooting during a live broadcast of the Richmond Police Department’s quarterly crime briefing at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20.
Richmond officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2100 block of Newbourne Street at 7:21 a.m. Thursday morning.
Edwards confirmed a homicide investigation is underway.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stay with 8News for more.
- Amazon rolling out pay-with-palm technology at all Whole Foods stores
- Nick Benedict, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘All My Children’ actor, dies at 77
- 2 Virginians win $100,000 each in Powerball jackpot drawing
- Interactive map shows which US cities will be underwater in 2050
- 18-year-old found dead with gunshot wound on Prince George road, police investigating