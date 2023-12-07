RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families of homicide victims gathered at the Richmond Police Academy last night to support one another with a Holiday Remembrance Memorial.

The memorial began with prayer and music before community leaders got up to speak.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Those in attendance included Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and guest speaker for the event, Scharnelle Hamlin, who lost her husband and nephew to violence.

“Grief is not an easy subject to talk about,” Hamlin said. “But what I’ve found … the more that I talk, the better I feel.”

At the end of the vigil, Homicide Support Group members handed out holiday-related gifts to families of lost loved ones.

“When I surround myself with people that have experienced the same pain, it makes my journey a little bit easier to deal with,” Hamlin said. “Not to say it’s not hard, because it’s still hard … It’s still hard.”

Some attendees told 8News they have been going to this vigil for decades.