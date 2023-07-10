RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Operation Safe Summer — a public safety initiative by the Richmond Police Department (RPD) and other law enforcement agencies, as well as the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Department and Richmond Public Schools — offers a way to engage youth with the hopes of preventing violent crime.

According to police, Operation Safe Summer is a public safety initiative that began on Saturday, June 10 and will continue through Friday, September 8.

The partnership with Virginia State Police and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service has yielded results in 28 days of the Operation from June 10 through July 6.

The summer initiative, which is being led by Richmond Police, is a revival of the seasonal partnership that was once active more than five years ago, where multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated with the intent to intervene and deter violent crime in Richmond.

According to police, 28 days into this year’s operation, the initiative has resulted in 47 guns connected to crimes confiscated, 43 felony arrests of violent offenders, 35 misdemeanor arrests and 53 warrants served.

In conjunction with youth programs and activities by the City of Richmond Parks and

Recreation Department, Late Night Gym — an event open for 15 through 20-year-olds at the Gill Center and Wythe Gym — is held every Friday and Saturday night through August 18.

A Richmond Police spokesperson also mentioned the RPD’s Command Staff Walks, in which officers will walk door-to-door throughout Richmond neighborhoods to hear community members’ concerns.

Police say the next Command Staff Walk will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at the Brookside Apartments on Richmond’s Southside at Armfield Road and Cargreen Road. Residents can expect to meet RPD officers and Command Staff and share their safety concerns.