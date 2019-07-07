Richmond hosts 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week for the first time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Baseball season is in full swing and the Richmond Squirrels hosting their first All-Star week.

“We’re excited about just one of the biggest opportunities and events that this city will probably see this year,” Flying Squirrel’s General Manager Ben Rothrock said.

The game will feature the top stars from the Eastern League’s 12 teams.

The Eastern League All-Star week is presented by Genworth and takes place from July 7-10.

Country music stars Big & Rich headline the All-Star Country Music Jam at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. July 9: The Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby takes off featuring stars from the sports and entertainment world.

The Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby takes off featuring stars from the sports and entertainment world. July 10: Festivities conclude with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game.

The Flying Squirrels say they are ready to showcase the city they call home.

Details and ticket information for all events of the Eastern League All-Star Week can be found here.