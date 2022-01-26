Richmond hosts winter safety talk after 12 people died in RVA fires in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is revealing a new initiative to help keep residents aware of what they can do to prevent winter house fires.

RFD said 12 people died in Richmond fire accidents in 2021.

Richmond Fire said the biggest risks and hazards of winter fires are:

Heating Elements

Carbon Monoxide

Winter Storms

Generators

Candles

Electrical

Fire Safety Prevention

Richmond Fire wants to remind residents that space and kerosene heaters are not designed to replace residential heating systems, they are for short use only and should not be kept on all night. Space heaters should be kept three feet away from all combustible materials, and should be plugged directly into a wall- not into an extension cord.

RFD said they have expanded their effort to raise fire safety awareness, with crews canvassing more than 45,000 homes across Richmond from May 2021 through January 2022.

Richmond crews said they also installed more than 750 smoke alarms from mid-March through the end of 2021. They suggest testing smoke alarms once a month, and replacing them after 10 years. To request a smoke alarm call 804-646-1526.

New Local Initiative

The Richmond Fire Department revealed their new local initiative for tackling winter fires which includes canvassing multi-family dwellings beginning February. Multi-family homes make up about 43% of living arrangements in the area.