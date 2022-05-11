RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house caught fire in Richmond Wednesday night, sending smoke billowing across Interstate 95.

The Richmond Fire Department said heavy flames were seen rising from the roof upon first arrival to the vacant house on the 1000 block of N 3rd Street just after 8 p.m. The house lies just one block from Shockoe Hill Cemetery.

The house was marked as unstable, so firefighters did not enter and instead put water on the house from the outside.

Nobody is known to have been injured in the fire. Richmond Fire said the incident has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation.

The Richmond Fire Department was photographed battling the fire with several fire trucks at the property. The house appeared to have boarded-up windows on the first and second floors, with vegetation visible covering one side of the structure.

The fire was the cause of heavy smoke seen on VDOT cameras billowing across the point where I-95 and I-64 join in the City of Richmond Wednesday night.

Richmond Fire said it could take a couple of hours until the fire is marked completely under control.