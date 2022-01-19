Richmond Housing Authority receives more than $38,000 to help homeless veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced that it received more than $38,000 in federal funding to help five veterans experiencing homelessness.

The US Department of Housing Urban Development announced in December that it would give the RRHA $38,780 in Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers.

“RRHA understands the sacrifice given by veterans who served our country and fought for the freedoms that many of us enjoy,” said RRHA Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson. “This VASH award will help us do our part to reduce veteran homelessness by assuring that five veterans will no longer experience homelessness.”

The Richmond organization is one of three housing authorities in Virginia to receive the funding award. In total, the Department of Housing Urban Development gave these grants to 103 agencies, totaling $18 million in voucher funds distributed.