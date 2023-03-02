UPDATE — This incident has been cleared.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car fire in Richmond caused traffic backups along Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

The car was located on the right side of I-95 north near the Boulevard exit. Clouds of thick smoke could be seen pouring into the sky from the vehicle. Virginia State Police said the car broke down on the side of the road before catching fire.

Richmond Fire crews responded to the scene around 10 a.m.

Car fire on I-95 north in Richmond, Thursday, March 2 (Photo: VDOT)

The north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder were closed to deal with the incident, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. By 10:30 a.m. there were approximately two miles of traffic backups in the area.

State Police said nobody was injured in the incident.