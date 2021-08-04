Richmond in need of grief counselors after mayor declares gun violence a public health crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Grief counselors in the Richmond-metro area say there is a shortage of mental health providers to support the community.

Karla Helbert, a grief activist, said most mental health providers are extremely overwhelmed because of the preponderance of grief in our society right now.

“Over half a million Americans have died of COVID. There is also so much grief around racial trauma, the ongoing pandemic, loss of jobs and homes, and not to mention all the other ways that people die and the resultant grief around this,” she said.

With more mental health providers leaving the field, it creates a lack of support for the community.

Helbert said the shortage of grief counselors presents the challenge of not enough therapists and counselors who are trained to support people who are grieving and seeking help.

“There is a lack of support and help, particularly around traumatic grief which goes unseen and disintegrated which can lead to other issues like experiential avoidance and shame,” she said.

The cycle can lead to other unhealthy and harmful things like overuse and misuse of alcohol, drugs as well as relationship, family and social problems, Helbert said.

Mayor Levar Stoney declared a public health crisis at the end of June following an uptick in gun violence.