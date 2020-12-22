Richmond included in Travel + Leisure Magazine’s ‘The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has been named one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021! RVA is number 39 on Travel + Leisure Magazine’s list.
The magazine said that the “changing identity of Richmond” is reflected in the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee that is covered in graffiti from the Black Lives Matter movement this summer.
The magazine also cites the fact the Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has dedicated $10 million in funding to redesigning Monument Avenue and improving Richmond’s existing Slave Trail and establish a Slavery Heritage Site.
“One of 2020’s most indelible images, and the one that best captured the changing identity of Richmond, was that of Marcus-David Peters Circle on Monument Avenue: A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee astride a horse, its stone plinth a kaleidoscope of tags in support of Black Lives Matter. Now, with the statue’s removal in the works, Richmond is looking toward a new, more inclusive future. Virginia’s governor announced a proposal to allot $10 million in state funding to redesign the site, along with the stretches of Monument Avenue that once held similar tributes to Confederate figures. Another $9 million is proposed to help improve Richmond’s existing Slave Trail and establish a Slavery Heritage Site. Elsewhere in the city, look for public art created this year as part of Mending Walls RVA, a project spearheaded by muralist Hamilton Glass that brings together artists from disparate backgrounds to create murals around Richmond. Newly launched nonstop flights from Florida, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles will make visiting in 2021 a breeze, and Richmond’s location — within easy reach of Charlottesville, Virginia Beach, and wine country — makes it an ideal home base for a lengthier exploration of the state.”Travel + Leisure