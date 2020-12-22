Richmond included in Travel + Leisure Magazine’s ‘The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has been named one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021! RVA is number 39 on Travel + Leisure Magazine’s list.

The magazine said that the “changing identity of Richmond” is reflected in the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee that is covered in graffiti from the Black Lives Matter movement this summer.

Richmond dancers come together at the Robert E. Lee monument on June 5, 2020, after Northam’s announcement to take it down as soon as possible. (Kennedy George on the left, Ava Holloway on the right. Photo: Marcus Ingram)

The magazine also cites the fact the Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has dedicated $10 million in funding to redesigning Monument Avenue and improving Richmond’s existing Slave Trail and establish a Slavery Heritage Site.