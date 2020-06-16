Richmond indoor pools set to reopen July 16

City says they will not opting reopen outdoor pools at this time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond announced Tuesday that as part of the reopening process, the use of outdoor pools will be delayed.

Some indoor pools are slated to open on July 6, however. Traditional camps have been eliminated this season.

The update from the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) says the Swansboro indoor pool (located at 3160 Midlothian Turnpike) and the Bellemeade indoor pool (located at 1800 Lynnhaven Avenue) will open beginning Monday, July 6.

Click here to reserve time for lap swim or register for a learn to swim class.

LATEST HEADLINES: