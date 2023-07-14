This new sign at Forest Hill Avenue and Shelia Lane discourages drivers from stopping for panhandlers. Credit: Will Gonzalez/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond drivers may notice something new on busy routes this summer — signs asking them not to stop for anyone begging near the road.

The City installed has recently installed just over 20 panhandling signs in high traffic areas throughout Richmond, according to Petula Burks, Director of the Office of Strategic Communications and Civic Engagement for the City of Richmond. The signs ask drivers not to give money to people by the side of the road and provides local resources people can use for help.

Panhandling, soliciting and begging are not illegal in Virginia, and signs asking for money or help are protected under the First Amendment, according to a 2015 Supreme Court case.

However, drivers stopping or pulling over to give money to people by the side of the road can be dangerous to both other drivers and pedestrians, according to Burks.

“This is a national best practice because it is not safe for people to walk in the street, in between cars, or in close proximity to moving traffic,” Burks said.

The City has also recently installed 20 distracted driving signs on busy roads.

As Richmond drivers get used to the new roadside reminders, Burks said the City will monitor if more signs are needed in other areas around town.

“As with any initiative, the City will evaluate efficacy over time which will help determine when and where to expand the messaging,” Burks said.

Richmond is not the first area in Central Virginia to put up signs to deter panhandling. Henrico County installed similar signs in 2017.