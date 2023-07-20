RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has installed systems on multiple Richmond roadways to help alert drivers of flooded roadways sooner.

These new High Water Detection Systems were installed on Magnolia Avenue between Rady Street and Magnolia Road, and on Bainbridge Street between 20th and 21st Streets.

Recently, Richmond DPW closed down Magnolia Avenue and Bainbridge Street to test the systems. According to a press release, they are equipped with sensors to detect rising water, and once flooding conditions are recognized, several things will happen.

Drivers will see flashing beacons and message signs warning of conditions. Additionally, automatic road barrier gates will come down.

Photos of Richmond’s Magnolia Avenue with the new High Water Detection System installed. (Photo: Richmond Department of Public Works)

Photos of Richmond’s Bainbridge Street with the new High Water Detection System installed. Also shown is a vehicle stuck in water on this street during a previous storm. (Photo: Richmond Department of Public Works)

“It takes only 18 inches of rushing water to carry away most vehicles, including pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles,” said Richmond DPW in a press release.

Ideally, the systems will help drivers comply with warnings, as well as lessen the strain on the E-911 call center and first responders. With these systems in place, units should receive less calls for rescue and less calls for the manual barricading of roads, according to the press release.

The Richmond DPW partnered with the Richmond Department of Public Utilities on this project. The total cost of these systems was $500,000.