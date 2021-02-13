Richmond International Airport cancels 10 flights due to icy conditions

Flights at Richmond International Airport have been canceled due to icy conditions. Travelers should check their flight’s status before heading to the airport. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Icy conditions have forced the Richmond International Airport to cancel 10 flights so far.

The airport tweeted saying that 10 flights have been canceled and officials said they expect this number to increase. Travelers should check their flight’s status before heading out this morning.

One traveler told 8News after she waited two hours for the plane to take off before the pilot asked everyone to get off the plane because they “can’t get the ice off the plane.”

People waiting at the Richmond International Airport after several flights were canceled due to icy conditions on February 13, 2020. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)

In an email to 8News, Richmond International Airport Spokesperson Troy Bell said that “A plane fully encased in ice is a challenge.”

#RIC Dashboard: Icy conditions reported across the region. 10 flight cancellations posted. Be mindful of road hazards and check your flight’s status before heading out. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) February 13, 2021

