Richmond International Airport cancels 10 flights due to icy conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Icy conditions have forced the Richmond International Airport to cancel 10 flights so far.
The airport tweeted saying that 10 flights have been canceled and officials said they expect this number to increase. Travelers should check their flight’s status before heading out this morning.
One traveler told 8News after she waited two hours for the plane to take off before the pilot asked everyone to get off the plane because they “can’t get the ice off the plane.”
In an email to 8News, Richmond International Airport Spokesperson Troy Bell said that “A plane fully encased in ice is a challenge.”
Stay with us for updates.