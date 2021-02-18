Richmond International Airport cancels flights due to winter weather

Richmond

RIC airport

Richmond International Airport.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Airport has canceled 29 flights as of 6:19 a.m. this morning.

Travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

