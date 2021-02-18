Richmond International Airport cancels flights due to winter weather Richmond by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Feb 18, 2021 / 07:42 AM EST / Updated: Feb 18, 2021 / 07:43 AM EST Richmond International Airport. RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Airport has canceled 29 flights as of 6:19 a.m. this morning. Travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. #RIC 06:15 Dashboard: 29 cancellations on the board, snow/sleet/rain in the forecast. Please check your flight’s status before heading out.— Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) February 18, 2021