RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond travelers, meet Hary.

The 5-year-old German shepherd is the newest addition to the security team at Richmond International Airport. Specially trained to detect explosives and explosive material within the airport, Hary is providing travelers with an added layer of security at the transportation hub.

Guided by his handler, the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) K-9 will work to sniff out air currents surrounding travelers and their belongings, which TSA says will help with the “efficiency and effectiveness” of the security screening process.

“Canines are an important layer in airport security because they increase TSA’s explosive detection capability,” a TSA spokesperson said in a release. “The procedures involve the increased use of the canines and the reconfiguration of checkpoint lines to allow for the passengers to walk past the dogs. This added screening measure enhances security and allows TSA to stay ahead of threats.”

TSA Explosives Detection Canine Hary with his very own trading card. (Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

TSA canine handler B. Kyle Smith and his passenger screening canine, Hary, on patrol at Richmond International Airport. (Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

TSA Canine Handler B. Kyle Smith and explosives detection/passenger screening canine Hary. (Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

According to TSA, there is an established procedure immediately following any time a dog alerts its handler to the presence of an explosive odor.

Hary has already passed his 12-week course at TSA’s National Canine Training Center in San Antonio, Texas, but TSA says he will still be regularly tested to maintain top-notch, high-standard effectiveness.