Richmond International Airport installs explosive-detecting scanner for carry-ons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport has installed a new state-of-the-art checkpoint scanner that can detect explosives by using 3-D imaging to get a thorough analysis of objects in travelers’ bags.

The advanced technology computed tomography checkpoint scanner allows TSA officers to view and rotate objects on three axes by creating a 3-D image of an item. TSA officers will inspect bags that requiring further screening.

“The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and enhances the TSA Officer’s ability in determining whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat to aviation security,” Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond, said in a statement.

The Checkpoint CT technology often enables TSA to view what’s in someone’s bag without them having to open up the carry-on bag, which helps reduce the need to pull a bag aside for further examination.

The equipment, similar to what’s used on checked bags for explosives, creates a clear image of a bag’s contents, including explosives and liquids. The system is expected to result in fewer bag checks and cut wait times as passengers won’t be required to take out laptops and other electronic devices from their bags when using the machine.