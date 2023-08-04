RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2023 Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival is taking place at Rockett’s Landing on the James River Saturday, Aug 5.

The festival’s main event is a 500-meter dragon boat race. The boats are 40-foot long decorated with Chinese dragon heads and tails powered by 16-20 paddlers and led by a drummer and steerperson.

All teams will compete in three races — qualifying, semi-final and final. The race is open to any group large enough for the boat, but entry costs between $945 and $1,645 per team.

Local and out of town crews alike gathered on Rockett’s Landing on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, for the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival. Credit: Tyler Thrasher

Team captains will have to check in at 6:30 a.m., the opening ceremony will take place at 7:30 a.m. The first race will begin at 8 a.m. and the festival will end at 4 p.m. More information about the festival can be found on Sports Backers’ website.