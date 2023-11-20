RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westbrook Avenue in Richmond’s Northside will close daily for five days for new traffic signal mast arms to be installed.

The intersection will get a new traffic mast arm — the horizontal pole to which traffic signals are attached.

According to the Department of Public Works, all lanes at the intersection will close from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Nov. 27 and ending Friday, Dec. 1.

Detour signs will be posted for drivers to follow.