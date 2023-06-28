RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here comes the music! The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is set to return to Maymont in August.
The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, at 1700 Hampton Street. There will be local food and artisan vendors as well as two stages for an impressive lineup of artists.
This year will feature the likes of Chaka Khan, Wale, Kamasi Washington, Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Mario and many more. The schedule — showing which day each artist will perform — has not yet been released.
On Monday, June 26, organizers announced that tickets would be going on sale at midnight. Day passes are currently $120 with a full weekend pass costing $185. All tickets are non-refundable but organizers say the event will take place “rain or shine.”
For more information on the event, visit the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival 2023 website.