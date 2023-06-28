RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here comes the music! The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is set to return to Maymont in August.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, at 1700 Hampton Street. There will be local food and artisan vendors as well as two stages for an impressive lineup of artists.

This year will feature the likes of Chaka Khan, Wale, Kamasi Washington, Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Mario and many more. The schedule — showing which day each artist will perform — has not yet been released.

FILE – Chaka Khan performs during rehearsals for the annual Fourth of July Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston on July 3, 2022. Apple announced Monday that the 10-time Grammy winner will take part in an audio experience called Time to Walk, a series designed to help people walk more often. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Music recording artist Wale performing during halftime of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. The halftime show was the main event of a daylong schedule of Inspire Change events. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Coco Jones performs “ICU” at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

Kamasi Washington performs during the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, Calif., Friday, July 29, 2022. The event was inspired by the East Coast version of the festival that has taken place at major venues across New York City for several years. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

On Monday, June 26, organizers announced that tickets would be going on sale at midnight. Day passes are currently $120 with a full weekend pass costing $185. All tickets are non-refundable but organizers say the event will take place “rain or shine.”

For more information on the event, visit the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival 2023 website.