Richmond judge denies effort to ban police from using chemical irritants on protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond judge denied an emergency injunction request Tuesday from the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia seeking to prohibit law enforcement from using chemical agents or any other devices to disperse protesters.

The Virginia branch of the ACLU filed a lawsuit last week in Richmond Circuit Court on behalf of the Virginia Student Power Network against Richmond, the city’s police department and also Virginia State Police.

The suit claimed that demonstrators had their First Amendment rights infringed upon after an unlawful assembly was declared outside City Hall the night of June 22 into the early hours of June 23.

After oral arguments in the case Monday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Hon. Beverly Snukals said that a ruling would be made “promptly.”

