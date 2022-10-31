Evidence found during the search of Dubon’s home in July. (Photos obtained by 8News in FOIA request to the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a Richmond courtroom Monday, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over several guns seized from the apartment of Julio Alvarado-Dubon, the man accused by former Police Chief Gerald Smith of plotting a mass shooting, evidence for which has yet to materialize.

Ahead of the hearing Monday, Dubon’s attorneys argued in court filings that a search by Richmond police that uncovered several weapons in Dubon’s home was in violation of Dubon’s fourth amendment rights, and therefore the weapons were inadmissible as evidence.

In addition to an immigration charge, Dubon faces a charge of illegally possessing the firearms — but has not yet been charged with anything suggesting a plot to commit a mass shooting, as was claimed by Richmond police after his arrest.

But in court, prosecutors asserted that despite the lack of a search warrant, the guns were found fair and square during a “protective sweep” when officers spoke to Dubon in his home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office called Sergeant Brian Rogers, who initiated the original investigation on the basis of an anonymous tip, to testify about the steps they took to investigate.

Rogers told the court that the tipster identified a man called “Chapin” as someone who was planning to shoot up a school or another unspecified public event. the tipster also told the department that the shooter had gang ties and had shown him two AR-15’s.

The U.S. attorneys also submitted body cam footage of the officers’ interactions with Balcarcel and Dubon when they entered their home without a warrant. The prosecutors also submitted a record of previous calls for service to the area for random gunfire.