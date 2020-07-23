Virginia still can’t remove Robert E. Lee statue as Richmond judge decides to take lawsuit ‘under advisement’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond judge overseeing Thursday’s hearing in the lawsuit over the plan to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue said that he will take the case under advisement and issue an opinion instead of making a ruling in court.

The lawsuit was filed by William Gregory, a man who says he’s a descendant of the monument’s original donor, who is challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s authority to order the monument’s removal.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant declined to make a ruling Thursday, saying he would provide a written opinion. He gave no indication of when he would share his opinion.

“I think it deserves a well-thought-out and well-reasoned written opinion,” Judge Marchant told the court.

An injunction barring the state from taking down the statue was granted by another judge in June, not long after the governor announced that he had instructed the Virginia Department of General Services to take it down as soon as possible. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged Marchant to dissolve the injunction preventing the state from taking down the monument.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo granted a temporary injunction in early June and indefinitely extended it on June 18 after giving Gregory 21 days to amend the original lawsuit, which Cavedo called flawed. Cavedo recused himself from the lawsuit, saying that his home, which is located near the monument, could “create the appearance” of bias.

The amended suit, which was filed on July 9, claims that if the state fails to guard and protect the monument it violates provisions in deeds from 1890, 1887 and also the state constitution and law.

The complaint also states that if the injunction is lifted, the defendants in the case, Northam and Joseph Damico, the director of the state Department of General Services, “will be allowed to breach their legal and contractual obligations to the Plaintiffs with impunity.”

