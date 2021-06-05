Richmond judge won’t step down from police shooting case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An attorney for a man charged with two felonies after being shot by a Richmond police officer asked the judge in the case to recuse himself, but the judge refused.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that attorney Katherine Poindexter alleged in court Friday that Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. had already made up his mind and that she fears her client may not get a fair trial.

The judge denied any bias or partiality on his part. Orlando Carter Jr. was shot three times by a police officer after a vehicle pursuit through Richmond’s East End on Dec. 31.

Carter was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as eluding police.