Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court closed Friday due to potential COVID-19 exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The chief judge at the Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court ordered for the courthouse to be closed to the public on Friday due to concerns of “a potential exposure to COVID-19.”

All hearings scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled, according to the order from Chief Judge Marilyn Goss.

CITY SERVICES CHANGE: The Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be closed to the public today, Friday July 31. All scheduled hearings are continued and will be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/rjOuBe8hIq — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) July 31, 2020

“The Chief Judge of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court having determined that, under the prevailing conditions, there exists a potential exposure to COVID-19 that constitutes a threat to the health and safety of both the general public and the clerk’s office personnel,” the order states.