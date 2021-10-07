Richmond Kickers win three in a row, all 1-0 results, goals scored by the same player

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers have been in blazing form as of late. Over their last three games, they have won by 1-0 scores, and all three goals were scored by the same player.

Emiliano Terzaghi, the Argentine forward who joined the club in January 2020, has found the back of the net in each of the Kickers last three home games.

He scored in stoppage time against Toronto FC II on Sept. 25, then struck again in the 52nd minute against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Oct. 2.

On Wednesday, Terzaghi scored in the 7th minute against Forward Madison, and the 1-0 result held until the final whistle.

The safe hands of goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald have also been responsible for the Kickers’ perfect run of games.

Fans inside City Stadium have had quite the treat and the ‘Red Army’ is continuing to march on.

The Kickers face Forward Madison again on Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. for their final home game of the season.

Richmond Kickers win 1-0 against Forward Madison. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events