Richmond kicking off Leaf Collection Program in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Public workers announced it will be kicking off its annual Leaf Collection Program next month.

Collections will start on Oct. 4, and the department will have two options for citizen’s bagged leaves — they can either put out up to 10 bags with their regular trash pickup, or use the Sector Collections system wich will let them put out an unlimited number of bags.

Vacuum collections will start on Nov. 1, but there will be a $30 fee per request for the service. Residents will need to rake their leaves to the curb or property line. They will also need to remove stones, sticks and any other objects that may damage the equipment.

Residents can make payments and requests online here, by calling 311 or by mailing a check or money order to City Hall.