Close up of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University set to open in 2023 provided by VCU.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kiwanis Foundation is helping young patients feel more at ease during their hospital stay by giving them a place to play.

The Virginia Commonwealth University Health System announced a $50,000 donation from the nonprofit to support playrooms in the new 500,000-square-foot, under-construction, state-of-the-art, inpatient pediatric hospital at the Children`s Hospital of Richmond which is set to open early 2023.

The color-accented Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University is set to open in 2023. Photo provided by VCU.

The playrooms will be found throughout the 16-story hospital and are meant to help children feel safe and comfortable while at the hospital and to maintain a sense of normal home life through play, according to a press release from VCU.

“We’re here to support the children in the community, especially when they need us most,” said Bruce Tyler, president of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond, in a statement. “Children in health care environments need areas where they can be children. Playing, having fun and using their imaginations while they receive care at CHoR.”

The Kiwanis Club of Richmond focuses its fundraising and service on projects that benefit children like a yearly holiday party at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond’s Brook Road Campus and supporting a family lounge adjacent to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit. Another Kiwanis Club of Richmond project is providing properly fitted bike helmets to second graders in Richmond Public Schools.

This year, Kiwanis Richmond awarded more than $60,000 to a variety of Richmond-area nonprofits.