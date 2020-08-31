Richmond launches new city website RVA.gov

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond quietly launched its new municipal web platform, RVA.gov, the first new official web presence in the city in more than 15 years.

“In the 21st Century, a helpful, intuitive and innovative website is a key step in making sure local government is responsive to its citizens,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said of the site.

The launch makes Richmond one of only two cities in the country with a three-letter URL. New York City; NYC.gov, is the first.

“The city’s new platform differs markedly from the current site, richmondgov.com, both in appearance, accessibility, capacity and functionality,” the release read. “RVA.gov features mobile compatibility, an automated content management system, Global Information System integration (GIS), video on demand and interactive social media.”

The site also features a virtual City Hall, where residents can make payments, apply for benefits or licenses and solicit frequently requested services.

The latest news and announcements from the City of Richmond will also be made available through a department scroll on a ticker on every page. This is will keep residents “up to date on new opportunities and important city deadlines,” the release read.

RVA.gov, now in its third week of a “soft launch,” will eventually replace richmondgov.com as residents’ official online source of information on city services, news and other developments, the release added. “In accordance with best practices, richmondgov.com will be available for the foreseeable future as residents familiarize themselves with the new site.”

Added Stoney: “I want this platform to best serve the residents of this city and present an inviting digital welcome for those seeking to visit or interact with city government. Start exploring RVA.gov today and help us make this soft launch as thorough as possible.”

LATEST HEADLINES: