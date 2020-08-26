Richmond launches new grant program for small businesses and non-profits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced it has launched the Richmond Recovers Grant Program, which will help small businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

This new program is funded with $3 million from the City’s CARES Act appropriation and will be administered by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond.

“Richmond’s small businesses and non-profit organizations have proven resilient through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Levar Stoney said. “They have worked relentlessly to safely keep their doors open and serve customers and clients. The Richmond Recovers grants will provide much needed and deserved financial relief.”

This program will give grants ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 to reimburse costs such as employees’ wages, rent and utilities, and working capital. The amount of money an organization gets will be determined on it number of currently active full-time employees.

Applications can be submitted online from September 1, to September 30. You can find more information about how to apply online here.

