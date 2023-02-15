RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is now offering payment plans to help customers with past due utility bills.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, DPU launched PromisePay Payment Plans, which allows customers to create a payment plan, set up automatic payments and receive upcoming bill reminders and other account notifications through texting. This can be done on the Richmond Promise Pay website.

According to DPU, customers with past due bills are eligible. Customers can enroll in minimum initial payments of $10 and also extend repayment up to 36 months.

“We are excited to launch a new and flexible way for customers to enroll in convenient payment plans for past due utility bills,” DPU Senior Director April Bingham said. “This is another example of the City of Richmond leading with a focus on affordability and bringing additional resources to the communities we serve.”

DPU payment plans are offered through PromisePay, a company that works with utilities and government agencies around the country to provide convenient, flexible payment options to households who may be experiencing debt or financial hardships.

Customers can learn more about other DPU affordability programs here.