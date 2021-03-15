Richmond launching new RVA311 system; will include app and upvoting system for project request

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced it is launching an updated version of its customer service and response system, RVA311, on Wednesday.

The announcement said this update includes a new mobile app and updates to the online citizen portal.

“When a Richmond resident connects with RVA311, whether through a phone call, the website or the mobile app, they’re doing us a service: helping us help them,” said Mayor Stoney. “RVA311 serves as the eyes and ears of the city, telling us what residents prioritize and where service provision can improve. These exciting new features will make it easier for residents to request support and for the administration to provide it.”

According to the city, the Customer Service and Response team spent more than a year developing this new generation of RVA311.

“The new self-service options for non-emergency requests incorporate over two years of citizen feedback and focus group input, and the new map-centric views make it easier to submit, track, and view requests in your community,” said Pete Breil is the Director of Citizen Service and Response.

With the new portal and app, the city said Richmonders will be able to:

Sign up to receive important city alerts and announcements.

Use optimized search functions to find the right request type.

Explore requests around the entire city, view request details and check-in on request status using a map.

Turn city services into a team effort, “upvoting” and “following” requests of interest instead of creating duplicate requests.

You can download the next generation RVA311 mobile app in the App Store or on Google Play starting March 17, and the user portal on RVA311.com will be updated.