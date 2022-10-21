RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is planning to open a seasonal inclement weather shelter soon. However, with its current timeline, it’s looking like the project will miss its deadline and the opening will be delayed

The city is planning to turn the former Salvation Army off of ​Chamberlayne Avenue into a 60-bed seasonal inclement weather facility that is expected to be open by Nov. 15. But as 8News reported online earlier this week, the city’s own deadline was to have the shelter open by Nov. 1.

“Because of some of the federal funding regulations and guidelines, and some unfortunate events, there were significant delays and have been significant delays in getting both the funding and the physical location set up themselves,” said councilwoman Stephanie Lynch

Lynch told 8News she believes it is unacceptable to have unhoused neighbors not having a place to stay.

“We’re going to push to have some inclement weather shelters set up and so that’s how we got the two shelter sites that are open right now,” Lynch said.​

According to Lynch, it’s critical that the new soon-to-be shelter site is up and running soon as to will be one less thing people without a home will have to worry about.

“Not having housing. Having to live out of your car. Live out of someone’s home. Are you in a shelter that night? Are you not?” Lynch said. “That is an unbelievable amount of stress to put our families through and it’s a much bigger problem than what just one city can solve.”

The city also plans to open three other shelters at the 5th Street Baptist Church, the United Nations Church and RVA Sister’s Keeper.