RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond leaders gathered for a memorial service of COVID-19 victims in Richmond on Tuesday.

During the Virginia General Assembly’s 2021 Regular Session, Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Charles City) introduced a bill that passed both chambers. Upon passing into law, HJ 605 designated March 14 as “Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day.”

According to McQuinn, more than 24,000 Virginians have died from COVID-19 and thousands more have had their lives drastically changed by it.

The memorial program began at 11 a.m. and was held near the Bell Tower on Virginia Union University’s campus. A number of local leaders spoke during the proceedings, including McQuinn.

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

“There are individuals who are here today and across this commonwealth who are still remembering the impact of COVID. And the thing about COVID … it’s not gone yet. I mean, there are individuals who are still passing as a result of this. And so that they remember that we are thinking about them,” McQuinn told 8News at the event. “We will always try to do something in the state of Virginia to memorialize their loss, because we don’t want their loss to be in vain.”