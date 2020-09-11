WATCH: Richmond leaders honor 9/11 victims and emergency responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — First responders in Richmond and across the country were honored during the city’s event Friday commemorating those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the countless people involved in the rescue effort.

Mayor Levar Stoney opened this year’s National Day of Service and Remembrance Commemoration event with remarks reflecting on the tragic events of 9/11.

“We will never forget that nearly 3,000 lives taken from us, as we gather as we do each and every year,” Stoney said. “To honor the courage of those who put themselves in harms way to serve, to serve and save people they never knew.”

The event, held at Fire Station 10 on Hermitage Road but streamed online, was attended by several emergency responders, including leaders in the city’s police and fire departments. Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter spoke of keeping not only the memories of those who sacrificed it all close, but also the lessons we have learned from their sacrifice.

“On that day, many lives were lost,” Carter said. “Three hundred forty-three firefighters, nearly 2,800 civilians. So although today is about remembering, we also want to make sure we celebrate those lives. We celebrate the lessons learned from the sacrifices that they made.”

The mayor also took time to applaud the efforts of current emergency responders and medical workers helping during the pandemic, calling them heroes for risking “their own personal health and that of their families to care for those afflicted by the coronavirus.”