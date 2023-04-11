RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday night, the Richmond City Council officially declared a housing crisis two weeks after the proposed initial resolution. The resolution will go into effect immediately, but the City Council is still constructing a plan to address the housing crisis.
There are multiple focuses constructed in the resolution. Topics include:
- Making new affordable units available
- Addressing the shortage of housing units for sale or rent
- The mass evictions in the City
The resolution explains that Richmond residents are paying more than 30% of their income towards housing costs, and 60% of Virginia renters saw rent increases this year.
Richmond residents want to see action now.
“I’m hoping in my prayers that the mayor, the Council does not just declare a housing crisis in Richmond but that we do something about it,” one Richmond resident said.
