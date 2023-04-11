RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday night, the Richmond City Council officially declared a housing crisis two weeks after the proposed initial resolution. The resolution will go into effect immediately, but the City Council is still constructing a plan to address the housing crisis.

There are multiple focuses constructed in the resolution. Topics include:

Making new affordable units available

Addressing the shortage of housing units for sale or rent

The mass evictions in the City

The resolution explains that Richmond residents are paying more than 30% of their income towards housing costs, and 60% of Virginia renters saw rent increases this year.

Richmond residents want to see action now.

“I’m hoping in my prayers that the mayor, the Council does not just declare a housing crisis in Richmond but that we do something about it,” one Richmond resident said.

