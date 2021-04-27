Richmond leaders outline plan for downed Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of delay, Richmond city officials have outlined a plan to decide where the Confederate monuments that were taken down last year will be housed long term.

During a meeting Monday night, Joyce Davis introduced a resolution, saying the city does not want to expedite the process. Instead, they want public engagement and community conversations before council makes their final decision.

“In the past, we’ve had public comments on the removal of the monuments, but not for the disposition,” she said. With that, the community will have a chance to share their thoughts during a public hearing on May 10th. There will also be a vote on the aforementioned resolution.

It’s been nearly a year since protestors first toppled the Jefferson Davis statue along Monument Avenue in response to the death of George Floyd. Shortly after, Mayor Stoney ordered crews to remove the remaining statues with confederate ties from city grounds.

Once removed, they were hauled away to storage, and in August, the council voted unanimously to permanently keep them down.