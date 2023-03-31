RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We hear about the crimes that happen across the community and the criminals who commit them. Richmond officials are shining the light on those on the other side of those offense — the victims.

The Virginia Department of Corrections has conducted research over the years showing that most victims feel alone years after the legal part of their suffering is done. Victims and survivors of violent crimes often aren’t familiar with the resources out there to help them recover physically, financially and emotionally.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

City leaders spotlighted the case of Kristen Mallory, who was just 16 years old when she was hit by a drunk driver in 2013. Three years later, when that driver was set to re-enter society, Mallory sought help.

Amber Leake with Virginia’s Department of Corrections is making a push for more survivors do the same.

“They’re often lost after violent crime,” Leake said. “They’re lost in the criminal justice system and their voice is gone.”

In Mallory’s case, she gained her voice back through the department’s “Victim Offender Dialogue” program. She had a conversation with the man who caused her so much pain.

“Whether that’s unanswered questions [or] they want to talk about the impact,” Leake explained. “They do have that option.”

Leake shared how Mallory’s visit helped provide closure and even ended with a hug.

Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards has also witnessed firsthand why victim support is so important.

“The stress and the trauma that comes from having to relive it,” Edwards said. “We’ve seen it even with our own officers who’ve been assaulted or shot in the line of duty.”

The Virginia Victim Assistance Network and the Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University police departments are partnering with more than 50 organizations on April 15 to show victims across central Virginia that they have community support. Other available resources include help tracking an inmate’s status, accompaniment to hearings, mental health support, and advocacy training.

“[Programs] to get what they need to move forward in this new normal that they’ve been forced to have to create after a violent offense,” Leake said.

For details about the event itself, go here.