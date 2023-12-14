RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond may soon review a proposal that would introduce a “Residential Rental Inspection Program” to support tenants in holding landlords of dilapidated housing accountable.

According to the Department of Planning and Development Review, the program would establish one or more rental inspection districts.

The proposal would allow the City to establish these districts in areas in which rental dwelling units are “blighted, in the process of deteriorating, or warrant inspection by the building official to prevent blight or deterioration.”

The criteria for properties to be deemed blighted would be when two or more of the following conditions exist:

The property has violated two or more building codes, property maintenance codes or health codes within the span of two years

The property has had two or more incidents requiring police, fire or other emergency service agencies within the span of two years

The condition of the property’s structure or is in a deteriorating condition or is a blighting impact

Any other reasons that are impacting the safety and sanitary living conditions for living in residential rental dwellings

Any properties within a rental inspection district would then be subject to inspections by City officials before leasing to new tenants.

Those inspections, according to the department, would promote safe, decent and sanitary housing in residential rental dwelling units, “in a manner consistent with general law and authority set forth in [the Code of Virginia].”

Several concerns with the proposal have already been brought forth, such as the need for resources in situations where tenants become unhoused and what the labeling of areas as inspection districts could do to property values.

The Department of Planning and Development Review ultimately recommended an ordinance for the program to be established. However, it was also recommended that the ordinance not include the establishment of geographical districts at this time.

“The thought would be that these geographic districts would come from the community,” said Kevin Vonck, director of the planning department. “Perhaps we would look at a way for residents [and] tenants to put forth a petition to ask to be put in a [rental] inspection district. Therefore we could go to evaluate the criteria and look at if it would meet those standards and bring that forth to [the] council to evaluate and see whether or not to add that into the rental inspection program.”

The full presentation from the City’s Land Use, Housing, and Transportation Standing Committee Meeting on Nov. 21 can be read here.