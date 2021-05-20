Richmond leaders to dedicate road to late Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The legacy of Richmond fire lieutenant Ashley Berry will be memorialized through an honorary street naming ceremony Thursday.

Back in March, Richmond City Council voted to adopt an ordinance dedicating a block of Berry Road to the slain fire lieutenant. The road is just minutes away from Fire Station 21 in the city’s Southside.

The mother of three was shot and killed while shielding her son from the gunfire outside a Hopewell home on Thanksgiving night in 2019.

Shortly before she was killed, she was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to the fire marshal’s office.

Council member Reva Trammell will hold the ceremony on Berry Road at 11:30. She invites all Richmond Southside 8th voter district residents to attend.

