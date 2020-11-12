20-29 age group leads COVID-19 cases in Richmond, Dr. Avula says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula provided an update about coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

According to Dr. Avula, the city continues to see an upward trend of coronavirus cases. The city is currently peaking at 43 new cases per day. During the first peak in Richmond, the 7-day moving average was 52 cases a day.

“There is nothing to indicate that this trend is going to be reversed any time soon,” Dr. Avula said.

The city is also seeing a shift in the age group that is being infected with COVID-19. Dr. Avula said the 20-29 age group is dominating the number of COVID-19 cases, followed by the 20-29 age group.

Dr. Avula also mentioned that the city is keeping an eye on outbreaks at adult day homes. Throughout Richmond and Henrico in small group adult homes there are 50 cases.

At a larger scale, outbreaks in adult homes have stayed steady.

Dr. Danny Avula and Mayor Stoney confirmed that the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had an outbreak of COVID-19.

“We did have a cluster of disease at the Commonwealth’s Attorney office. It was a group of employees there that were at a social gathering together,” Dr. Avula said.

The social gathering resulted in six people testing positive for coronavirus. All six people were part of the initial gathering.

“It was about two weeks ago,” Dr. Avula said. “So three of them have now cleared their isolation period and have returned to the office.”

The others are still in quarantine and will be getting a COVID-19 test shortly, Dr. Avula said.

According to Avula, the cases have not impacted the attorney’s office operations too much.