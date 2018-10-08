Richmond leaders vote 6-3 against proposal allowing city to decide fate of monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city council members met Monday night and voted 6-3 against a proposal that would have allowed the city to decide the fate of Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue.

The proposal would have shifted power, giving city council members — not state lawmakers — the authority to determine if these statues stay up or come down.

For a second time, Councilman Michael Jones went before Richmond City Council hoping that the General Assembly will grant city council authority to decide what will happen to the statues, which include Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and Matthew Fontaine Maury.

Tonight’s discussion and vote came after this summer’s recommendation by the Monument Avenue Commission to remove the Jefferson Davis Statue and add historical context to others.

Councilman Jones’ previous proposal failed in December.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted about the council’s decision: