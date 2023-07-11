RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has announced its 44th Basic Dispatch Academy beginning in the fall of this year.

According to the Department of Emergency Communications, starting pay is $22.77 per hour with “regularly scheduled increases in pay and responsibilities.”

The position offers competitive pay and full benefits, according to the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. There is no college degree required.

Anyone looking to apply can do so here until July 24.