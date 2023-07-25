RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond casino could be in the cards again after the circuit court and the Virginia Lottery approved another chance for residents to vote for a casino in the city this November.

A Richmond City Circuit Court judge has signed a court order allowing the city’s top election official to add the citywide referendum for a casino project on the Nov. 7 ballot, according to a tweet Tuesday from Richmond’s Elections Office,

The Richmond City Council approved a proposal in June to give Urban One’s casino project another chance after voters narrowly rejected one in November 2021.

Councilwoman Reva Trammel said this is an opportunity they have wanted for a long time.

“When I got the news, I was like ‘Oh my God.’ I was like screaming. I was so happy,” she said. “My colleagues are on board and this time the message will be clear: It’s going to be in the eighth district, my district.”

If approved, the project is said to bring in 1,300 jobs and about $30 million in annual revenue.

“Richmond is experiencing record development and growth, and with the addition of a destination resort we will change the economic trajectory of Southside for years to come,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement Tuesday.

Urban One and Churchill Downs are teaming up to build the venue, which would include a luxury hotel, live entertainment area and 55 acres of green space.

The city told 8News that the average annual compensation package for employees will be at least $55,000 per year.

Robin Mines, a Richmond resident, said a project that would bring new jobs and economic growth is what the city desperately needs.

“We need the development in southside. We need the jobs and most importantly we need the money for our infrastructure and our schools,” Mines said.

Some voters who live further away from the casino’s proposed site, like Farid Schintzius, voted no the first time and are standing firm in their first decision.

“We told them gambling was a bad idea. he said. “This will be my second time voting no.”

After voters rejected Urban One’s casino proposal in 2021, Richmond has continued to push for one and got a court order last year for a second referendum. However, a change to the state budget kept it from being put on the ballot in 2022.

Schintzius hopes this time around, the vote will be more definitive.

“What did the first referendum mean? Was it a referendum? It said yes or no, and yet no didn’t mean no,” Schintzius said. “So, this time I’m really hoping they give us three options. Yes. No, not yet which means we can keep considering it, or never, and let’s settle it.”

