RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Main Street Station is accepting donations of toys that will be donated to the Toys for Tots program.

The Toys for Tots organization — run by the U.S. Marine Corps — collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas.

According to Amtrak Virginia, the toy drive is the biggest toy drive on the East Coast.

Donations will be accepted at security desks in the station — located at 1500 E. Main Street — from Tuesday, Nov. 27, until Thursday, Nov. 30.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, a train will be stuffed with all the collected toys and will head to the Toys for Tots distribution facility.