WASHINGTON (WRIC) — A Richmond man was killed in a shooting in Washington D.C., in which there were two deaths and three reported injuries. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Fifth District officers were called to the 2500 block of 14th Street Northeast for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, police said officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims have now been identified as Nathaniel Limes, 41, of Richmond, and James Cooper Jr., 46, of Northeast D.C. Both victims died at the scene from their injuries.

A third victim was also found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fourth and fifth victims self-transported themselves to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to the department’s anonymous tipline at 50411.