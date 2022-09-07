RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was arrested after police say he attempted to cut a catalytic convertor off of a car on Monday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road on Monday, Sept. 5 for the report of a suspicious person using an electric tool behind a closed business.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 44-year-old Damien Tyler of Richmond, underneath a vehicle with a Sawzall tool. According to police, Tyler was in the process of cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle that was not registered to him.

Tyler, who also had an outstanding warrant out of the city, was charged with felony possession of burglary tools, destruction of private property, attempted grand larceny and felony capias out of Richmond.