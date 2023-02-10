RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a Richmond man in connection to a deadly daytime shooting that occurred on East Broad Street in the City’s downtown area Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of East Broad Street at 2:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as Carlton Jackson, 36, of Richmond, face down and unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on scene of deadly double shooting on E. Broad Street (Photo: Tyler Hall/WRIC)

After the shooting, Richmond Police broadcasted a description of the car believed to belong to the shooting suspect. The car was later recognized by Henrico Police officers, who then detained the suspect, Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond.

Turner has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said additional charges are pending.